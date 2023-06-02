Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

CIK stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,905. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $3.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. 7.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fund, which engages in investing in the fixed income markets and companies operating across diversified industries. It seeks current income consistent with the preservation of capital by investing primarily in fixed-income securities. The company was founded on February 11, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

