Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Issues Earnings Results

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $32.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Credo Technology Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDO traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $16.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,105,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,265. Credo Technology Group has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.01.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRDO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen downgraded Credo Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.11.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

In other news, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $55,722.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 585,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,813,895.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Credo Technology Group news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $42,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,353,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,522,090.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $55,722.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 585,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,813,895.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 285,946 shares of company stock worth $3,073,416 in the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Credo Technology Group by 23.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 399,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 75,193 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,630,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,127 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 291,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth approximately $2,037,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Credo Technology Group by 60.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,322,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,561,000 after buying an additional 2,381,087 shares during the period. 40.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Credo Technology Group

(Get Rating)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.