CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Director Acquires $54,960.00 in Stock

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.32 per share, for a total transaction of $54,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,697.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CrossAmerica Partners Trading Up 0.8 %

CAPL opened at $18.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.49 million, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.72. CrossAmerica Partners LP has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $23.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.95, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Get CrossAmerica Partners alerts:

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.26. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 106.25%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.28 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrossAmerica Partners Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.83%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CrossAmerica Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrossAmerica Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 713,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,149,000 after acquiring an additional 28,040 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 699,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,868,000 after acquiring an additional 28,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 3,387,158.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 406,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after buying an additional 406,459 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 28.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after buying an additional 68,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 254,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after buying an additional 46,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the business of wholesaling distribution of motor fuel, convenience store operation, and the ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuel. It operates under the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment focuses on providing wholesale distribution services to lessee dealers and independent dealers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrossAmerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossAmerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.