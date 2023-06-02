CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 619.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,541 shares during the period. CrowdStrike accounts for about 1.3% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,750,000 after purchasing an additional 945,703 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,604,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,982,000 after buying an additional 455,024 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,159,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 943,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,551,000 after purchasing an additional 330,533 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,379,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,284,000 after purchasing an additional 325,846 shares during the period. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $1.14 on Friday, hitting $156.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,622,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,811,466. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.75. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $205.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Insider Activity

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $637.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,379,414.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,234,458.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,379,414.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,234,458.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

