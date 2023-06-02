CTC Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Uranium Energy during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Energy during the second quarter valued at $34,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Uranium Energy by 37.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Energy during the third quarter valued at $47,000. 40.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uranium Energy Trading Up 4.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN:UEC traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $3.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,310,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,562,949. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.99. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $4.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uranium Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:UEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Uranium Energy had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $47.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.20 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $8.25 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Insider Activity at Uranium Energy

In other Uranium Energy news, EVP Scott Melbye acquired 21,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 773,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,452.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Melbye purchased 21,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 773,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,452.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer Abraham purchased 38,500 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $100,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 605,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,190.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 79,500 shares of company stock worth $207,585. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Profile

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium and titanium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

