CTC Capital Management LLC Makes New $191,000 Investment in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 3.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,178,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,420,000 after acquiring an additional 44,371 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 107.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 848,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after acquiring an additional 440,672 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 722,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after buying an additional 32,508 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after buying an additional 8,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 13.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 547,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after buying an additional 64,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.52. 84,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,134. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $12.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.93.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.0335 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

