CTC Capital Management LLC Takes $191,000 Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 107.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 848,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after buying an additional 440,672 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 519,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 291,226 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 328.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 177,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 136,003 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth $1,354,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,165,000. 44.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,134. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.93. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $12.96.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.0335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

