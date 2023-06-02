Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Holdings Increased by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Cummins were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 588.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Cummins by 64.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.25.

Cummins Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $210.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $261.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $224.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.