Currency Exchange International (TSE:CXI) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $24.38

Currency Exchange International, Corp. (TSE:CXI – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$24.38 and traded as low as C$22.71. Currency Exchange International shares last traded at C$23.10, with a volume of 2,954 shares traded.

Currency Exchange International Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$144.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$24.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.48, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Currency Exchange International (TSE:CXI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$22.18 million for the quarter. Currency Exchange International had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 18.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Currency Exchange International, Corp. will post 2.3254862 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Currency Exchange International

Currency Exchange International, Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the money service and payment businesses in the United States and Canada. It offers financial institutions, international wire payments, foreign check clearing, foreign bank note exchange, and foreign draft issuance solutions; corporate, hedge and risk management, and international payment solutions; and international traveler's, foreign currency exchange, bitcoin and ether cryptocurrencies, gold bullion coins and bars, multi-currency cash passport, and American Express traveler's cheque solutions.

