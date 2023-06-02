Currys plc (OTCMKTS:DSITF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 18.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 1,590 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 22,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

Currys Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.82.

About Currys

(Get Rating)

Currys Plc is an electrical and telecommunications retailer and services company. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Nordics; and Greece. The Unite Kingdom and Ireland geographical segment comprises of operations in the UK and Ireland, the Dixons Travel business, and the non-honeybee business to business operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Currys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Currys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.