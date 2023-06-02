Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Trading 6.5% Higher

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) shares were up 6.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.56 and last traded at $8.55. Approximately 378,671 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,335,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CWK. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cushman & Wakefield from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.40.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.23). Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,554,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,251,000 after buying an additional 300,908 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,967,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,542,000 after acquiring an additional 77,255 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,020,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,961 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 158.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,558,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 258.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,049,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084,634 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

Featured Stories

