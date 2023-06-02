Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) vs. Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL) Financial Analysis

Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL – Get Rating) and Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Nexalin Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Cutera shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nexalin Technology and Cutera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexalin Technology N/A N/A N/A Cutera -36.98% -489.05% -19.69%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexalin Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Cutera 1 3 1 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Nexalin Technology and Cutera, as provided by MarketBeat.

Cutera has a consensus target price of $32.75, suggesting a potential upside of 90.96%. Given Cutera’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cutera is more favorable than Nexalin Technology.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nexalin Technology and Cutera’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexalin Technology $1.32 million 4.92 -$1.70 million N/A N/A Cutera $252.40 million 1.35 -$82.34 million ($4.81) -3.57

Nexalin Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cutera.

Summary

Nexalin Technology beats Cutera on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nexalin Technology

Nexalin Technology, Inc., a medical device company, designs and develops neurostimulation products for the treatment of mental health in the United States and China. It licenses and markets Nexalin Device, a non-invasive and drug-free therapy for the treatment of anxiety and insomnia. The company's Nexalin device emits a patented frequency-based waveform, which stimulates a positive response from the mid-brain structures associated with various mental health disorders. It also engages in the development of Generation 2, a medical device that is in clinical trials for the treatment of substance abuse issues related to opiates, chronic pain, Alzheimer's disease, and dementia. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc. engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo. The company was founded by David A. Gollnick in August 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

