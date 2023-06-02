Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $382.70

Dalata Hotel Group plc (LON:DAL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 382.70 ($4.73) and traded as high as GBX 385 ($4.76). Dalata Hotel Group shares last traded at GBX 385 ($4.76), with a volume of 3,000 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Dalata Hotel Group from GBX 470 ($5.81) to GBX 490 ($6.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Dalata Hotel Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £860.21 million, a PE ratio of 1,013.16 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 382.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 345.26.

Dalata Hotel Group Company Profile

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, and United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Grain & Grill restaurants and bars; Club Vitae health and fitness clubs; and Red Bean Roastery coffee outlets in hotels.

