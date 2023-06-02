Daventry Group LP Purchases 200,911 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Daventry Group LP increased its position in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) by 80.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 451,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 200,911 shares during the quarter. Everbridge comprises about 11.5% of Daventry Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Daventry Group LP owned approximately 1.13% of Everbridge worth $13,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Everbridge by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Everbridge by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Everbridge by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 133,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 54,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Everbridge by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everbridge Price Performance

Shares of EVBG stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $25.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,620. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $42.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.68, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.16.

Insider Transactions at Everbridge

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $108.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.39 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 12.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, Director David J. Henshall purchased 20,000 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.24 per share, for a total transaction of $464,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,331 shares in the company, valued at $658,412.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director David J. Henshall bought 20,000 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.24 per share, for a total transaction of $464,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,412.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $40,046.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 123,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,926.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVBG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Everbridge from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Everbridge in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Everbridge from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stephens downgraded Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Everbridge from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.63.

Everbridge Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

