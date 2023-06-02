Daventry Group LP Raises Stock Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Daventry Group LP boosted its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 58.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210,539 shares during the quarter. Tenable makes up 18.9% of Daventry Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Daventry Group LP owned approximately 0.51% of Tenable worth $21,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TENB. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 1.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Tenable by 81.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Tenable in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tenable by 26.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Tenable by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 3,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $121,146.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,946.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 18,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $858,779.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,726,718.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 3,320 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $121,146.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,946.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,168 shares of company stock worth $1,905,202. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TENB traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.98. 776,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,065. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.80 and a one year high of $53.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.25 and a beta of 1.23.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 30.21% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $188.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TENB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Tenable from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Tenable from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Tenable in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Tenable from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Tenable from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenable has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

