DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Acquired by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in DaVita by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in DaVita by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 122,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after acquiring an additional 31,258 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in DaVita by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on DVA shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on DaVita from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.88.

DaVita Stock Up 2.9 %

DVA traded up $2.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.44. The company had a trading volume of 269,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,250. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.28 and a 12 month high of $103.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.41.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.50. DaVita had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 72.08%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DaVita

In related news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total value of $248,842.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DaVita news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 16,916 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total value of $1,682,127.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,622 shares in the company, valued at $31,385,451.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $248,842.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,933 shares of company stock valued at $3,829,657. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DaVita Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Featured Articles

