De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $63.16

Shares of De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 63.16 ($0.78) and traded as low as GBX 38 ($0.47). De La Rue shares last traded at GBX 38.80 ($0.48), with a volume of 131,588 shares traded.

De La Rue Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £77.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -571.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 43.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 62.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.70.

De La Rue Company Profile

(Get Rating)

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions. The company offers printed banknotes, and polymer and security features.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for De La Rue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for De La Rue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.