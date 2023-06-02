Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Deere & Company by 17.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 633,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,440,000 after purchasing an additional 94,311 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Deere & Company stock traded up $12.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $365.50. 900,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The stock has a market cap of $108.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $378.06 and its 200 day moving average is $406.92.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 31.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.86.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

