DEI Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $540.35 (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 2nd. DEI has a total market cap of $1.44 billion and $540.35 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DEI has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One DEI token can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000771 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.31 or 0.00348290 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00013333 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official website for DEI is deus.finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

