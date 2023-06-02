Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stake Boosted by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 964,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356,646 shares during the quarter. Delta Air Lines comprises approximately 0.5% of ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $31,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Redburn Partners upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.56 per share, with a total value of $167,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,360 shares in the company, valued at $515,481.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders purchased a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,250 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.18. 3,462,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,261,482. The company has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $40.34.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.23) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

