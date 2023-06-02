Delta Asset Management LLC TN Buys Shares of 144 STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in STERIS by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on STERIS from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.00.

STERIS Price Performance

In other STERIS news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total value of $439,207.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,793.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $202.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $193.76 and a 200 day moving average of $190.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 189.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.84. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $159.21 and a 52 week high of $229.98.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.15. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.70%.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

