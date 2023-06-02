Delta Asset Management LLC TN Takes $26,000 Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 76 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,442,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $12,926,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on MA. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.27.

In other Mastercard news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 542,079 shares of company stock valued at $207,174,711. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA opened at $373.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $372.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.73. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $392.20. The stock has a market cap of $353.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

