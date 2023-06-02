Delta Asset Management LLC TN Takes Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Avista by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 195,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,676,000 after buying an additional 28,846 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Avista by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 78,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Avista by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 585,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,940,000 after purchasing an additional 54,056 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avista by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Avista by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avista in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Avista Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:AVA opened at $40.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.10. Avista Co. has a 52 week low of $35.72 and a 52 week high of $45.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.51.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $474.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.37 million. Avista had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Avista Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 98.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark T. Thies sold 46,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $1,906,948.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,957,107.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

Featured Articles

