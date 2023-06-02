DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.13.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $37.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.29. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.91. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $26.48 and a 12 month high of $43.24.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.16 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.65% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $157,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,265.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $157,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,265.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $261,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,517.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 23.3% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,795 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 14.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,162 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 469,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,444,000 after acquiring an additional 51,311 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.0% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 126,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Get Rating)

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.