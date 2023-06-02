Der Zweep Michael Van Sells 1,294 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) insider Der Zweep Michael Van sold 1,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $23,369.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,629.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Der Zweep Michael Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 16th, Der Zweep Michael Van sold 180 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $2,640.60.

PubMatic Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PUBM traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $18.17. 559,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,790. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.73 and a 1-year high of $23.60. The firm has a market cap of $943.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average of $14.45.

Institutional Trading of PubMatic

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). PubMatic had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.74 million. As a group, analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,319,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,840,000 after purchasing an additional 29,696 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,212,000 after buying an additional 49,333 shares in the last quarter. Graham Holdings Co grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 21.3% during the first quarter. Graham Holdings Co now owns 1,973,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,271,000 after buying an additional 346,503 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in PubMatic by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,332,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,412,000 after buying an additional 37,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in PubMatic by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,219,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,282,000 after buying an additional 32,960 shares during the period. 41.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on PUBM. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of PubMatic from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PubMatic from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

