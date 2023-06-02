Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on KVUE. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kenvue has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of Kenvue stock opened at $25.29 on Tuesday. Kenvue has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80.

Insider Transactions at Kenvue

About Kenvue

In other news, Director Richard E. Allison, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.26 per share, for a total transaction of $525,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

(Get Rating)

Kenvue Inc is a pure-play consumer health company. Its brand portfolio includes AVEENO(R), BAND-AID(R) Brand Adhesive Bandages, JOHNSON’S(R), LISTERINE(R), NEUTROGENA(R), TYLENOL(R) and ZYRTEC(R). Kenvue Inc is based in SKILLMAN, N.J.

