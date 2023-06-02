Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Whitbread (LON:WTB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 4,000 ($49.43) price target on the stock.

WTB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($49.43) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($53.14) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,920 ($48.44) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($43.25) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,891.25 ($48.09).

Shares of LON WTB opened at GBX 3,345 ($41.34) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 2,434.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,148.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,952.23. Whitbread has a 1 year low of GBX 2,245.51 ($27.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,360.52 ($41.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.44, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a GBX 49.80 ($0.62) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $24.40. Whitbread’s payout ratio is 5,441.18%.

In other Whitbread news, insider Hemant Patel sold 5,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,271 ($40.42), for a total transaction of £175,194.76 ($216,503.66). 3.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

