dForce USD Price Hits $1.01 on Exchanges (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00003723 BTC on exchanges. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $31.55 million and $40,480.23 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.31 or 0.00348290 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00013333 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00018696 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000771 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000485 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000111 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,301,517 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.01659367 USD and is up 1.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $40,344.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.