Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Monday, March 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Dine Brands Global Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of DIN stock opened at $61.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.96. The company has a market capitalization of $955.50 million, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.84. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $59.31 and a twelve month high of $82.43.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.27. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $213.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 39.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $41,514.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,639 shares in the company, valued at $528,542.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dine Brands Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter valued at $4,728,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 552,699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,305 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,237,000 after purchasing an additional 13,783 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 6.2% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 89,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the first quarter valued at $377,000. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Featured Articles

