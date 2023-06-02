Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Rating) dropped 3.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.87 and last traded at $15.89. Approximately 12,650,435 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 27,500,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.44.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Stock Down 4.3 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.24.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 1,313.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 302.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at $53,000.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

