Dollar General (NYSE:DG) PT Lowered to $175.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $230.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $256.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.53.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.3 %

Dollar General stock opened at $162.40 on Friday. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $159.12 and a 1-year high of $261.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DG. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Dollar General by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg's, General Mills, and PepsiCo

See Also

