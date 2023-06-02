Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Announces Earnings Results

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $875.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.53 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 32.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Donaldson updated its FY23 guidance to $3.00-3.06 EPS.

Donaldson Trading Up 0.7 %

DCI stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.58. 994,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,997. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Donaldson has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $66.96. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.39 and its 200-day moving average is $62.21.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Hilger acquired 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.76 per share, for a total transaction of $199,953.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,046.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Donaldson

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 103.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 128.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Donaldson by 7.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Donaldson by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Featured Stories

