Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.00-3.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DCI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Donaldson from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson Stock Up 1.0 %

Donaldson stock opened at $59.13 on Friday. Donaldson has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.20.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $828.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.29 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that Donaldson will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Donaldson news, Director Christopher M. Hilger purchased 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.76 per share, for a total transaction of $199,953.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,046.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donaldson

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at $63,086,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,767,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,798,000 after purchasing an additional 824,842 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,026,000 after purchasing an additional 413,360 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,308,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,016,000 after acquiring an additional 404,335 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,667,000 after acquiring an additional 279,484 shares during the period. 80.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donaldson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.