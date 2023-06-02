DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Stock Price Down 3.3%

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) fell 3.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.55 and last traded at $11.58. 147,928 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 398,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.97.

Several research firms have recently commented on DRD. StockNews.com downgraded DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on DRDGOLD from $15.25 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in DRDGOLD during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in DRDGOLD by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

