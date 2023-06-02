Driver Group (LON:DRV) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Driver Group plc (LON:DRV – Get Rating) fell 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 30.56 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 31.50 ($0.39). 20,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 65,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33 ($0.41).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -525.00 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 30.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 27.96.

Driver Group plc provides consultancy services to the engineering and construction industries worldwide. The company offers quantity surveying, planning/programming, quantum and planning expert, dispute avoidance/resolution, litigation support, contract administration, commercial advice/management, commercial and contract, delay analysis, pre-contract, project management, building information modelling, and training and seminar services.

