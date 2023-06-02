East Africa Metals (CVE:EAM) Shares Down 6.7%

East Africa Metals Inc. (CVE:EAM – Get Rating) was down 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 37,597 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 29,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

East Africa Metals Trading Down 6.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.13. The stock has a market cap of C$28.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

About East Africa Metals

East Africa Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and sale of base and precious mineral resource properties in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits.

