Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Sets New 12-Month High at $185.62

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $185.62 and last traded at $184.61, with a volume of 811803 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $179.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.77.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Trading Up 3.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $74.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 53.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eaton

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 58,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,029,000 after buying an additional 9,224 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 290.3% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.