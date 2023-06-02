Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires 13,328 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 616.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,328 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total transaction of $2,351,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,169,716.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Up 4.0 %

NYSE RS traded up $9.30 on Friday, reaching $241.51. The company had a trading volume of 158,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,567. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 4.83. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $160.29 and a 1-year high of $264.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $245.14 and its 200-day moving average is $230.67.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 14.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on RS shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of a metal distribution center. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

