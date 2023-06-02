Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys Shares of 15,135 Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,135 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,775,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Watsco by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,325,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,013,220,000 after acquiring an additional 14,122 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,181,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $543,956,000 after buying an additional 15,938 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,730,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $445,465,000 after buying an additional 14,975 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,841,000 after buying an additional 41,148 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,127,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $343,617,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Watsco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WSO shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $315.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $280.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.14.

Watsco Stock Performance

WSO traded up $10.00 on Friday, reaching $337.18. The stock had a trading volume of 110,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,499. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.68 and a 12-month high of $356.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $326.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.85. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.91.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.89%.

Watsco Profile

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.