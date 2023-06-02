Edgestream Partners L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 523.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,954 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENB. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENB traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.10. 2,456,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,497,629. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.18. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $47.67.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 295.51%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENB. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.