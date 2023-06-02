Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $4.51 Million Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 103.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,099 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in McKesson by 2.0% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in McKesson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in McKesson by 2.4% during the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.89, for a total value of $510,573.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,617.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 1,330 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.89, for a total transaction of $510,573.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,617.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,551 shares of company stock worth $9,480,211. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCK traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $389.55. The stock had a trading volume of 254,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,783. The firm has a market cap of $52.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $372.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $369.38. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $298.69 and a one year high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The business had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 8.60%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCK. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $430.17.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

