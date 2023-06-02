Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $5.60 Million Stock Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 401.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 30,248 shares during the quarter. EastGroup Properties comprises 0.6% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.09% of EastGroup Properties worth $5,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 100.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 11.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Insider Transactions at EastGroup Properties

In other news, Director Hayden C. Eaves III sold 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $104,255.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EastGroup Properties Trading Up 2.9 %

EGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

Shares of NYSE:EGP traded up $4.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.13. 153,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,184. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.84. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.47 and a 12 month high of $180.25.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.20%.

EastGroup Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.