Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $6.27 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,530 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 0.7% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Surevest LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.2% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of QQQ traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $354.87. 31,259,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,484,285. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $355.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.81.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.