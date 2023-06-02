Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $3.57 Million in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,572,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 680.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $512.00 to $487.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.00.

Cintas Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CTAS traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $477.03. The company had a trading volume of 198,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $460.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $450.31. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $478.92. The company has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.34.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

Cintas Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.