Edgestream Partners L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,211 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $4,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPWR stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $498.67. The company had a trading volume of 347,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,890. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $461.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $436.69. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.69 and a 52-week high of $553.64. The stock has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.74, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MPWR shares. Cowen increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $522.67.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 920 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total value of $448,950.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,122 shares in the company, valued at $63,986,224.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 920 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total transaction of $448,950.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,986,224.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,242 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total value of $5,211,229.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,067,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,615,730.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,298 shares of company stock worth $18,378,940 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

