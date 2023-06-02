Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 169,124 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 169,124 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.11% of CNX Resources worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,448,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $286,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,826 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in CNX Resources by 15.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,033,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $270,061,000 after buying an additional 1,760,214 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in CNX Resources by 2.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,962,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,004,000 after buying an additional 61,682 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CNX Resources by 0.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,533,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,492,000 after buying an additional 22,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,304,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,805,000 after acquiring an additional 741,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CNX shares. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

In related news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. purchased 137,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $2,100,605.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 137,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,605.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNX stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.11. 838,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,115,070. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 2.22, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.31. CNX Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $24.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

CNX Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Shale, Coalbed Methane, and Other Gas. The Shale segment refers to primary reserves, production, and capital investments.

