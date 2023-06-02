Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 252.5% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 698 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. 92 Resources restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,435 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total value of $343,579.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,035.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total transaction of $343,579.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,035.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 6,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $511,014.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 168,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,996,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 218,441 shares of company stock valued at $18,711,159. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EW traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $84.96. The stock had a trading volume of 304,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,168,332. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.83. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $107.92.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

