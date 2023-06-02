Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $279.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.63 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 52.03% and a negative net margin of 24.80%. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Elastic updated its Q1 guidance to $0.10-0.12 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $0.94-1.06 EPS.

Elastic Price Performance

Elastic stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,950,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,955. Elastic has a 1 year low of $46.18 and a 1 year high of $91.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.74 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ESTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $71.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Elastic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 12,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $705,071.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,992,196.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 3,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $230,555.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,387,535.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 12,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $705,071.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,992,196.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,055,917. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Elastic by 830.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,413,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938,975 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,308,000. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Elastic during the first quarter worth approximately $44,394,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Elastic by 79.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 967,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,015,000 after acquiring an additional 427,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Elastic by 348.8% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 540,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,307,000 after acquiring an additional 420,221 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

