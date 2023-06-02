Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Gap Down to $71.66

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $71.66, but opened at $69.05. Elastic shares last traded at $72.13, with a volume of 786,586 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ESTC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Elastic from $71.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Elastic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Elastic from $75.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Elastic from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.06.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of -26.74 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Activity

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.39). Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 52.03%. The business had revenue of $274.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.71 million. On average, research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ken Exner sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $120,289.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,175,258.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 12,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $705,071.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 343,037 shares in the company, valued at $19,992,196.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ken Exner sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $120,289.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,175,258.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,118 shares of company stock worth $1,055,917. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Elastic by 1,066.6% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 101,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,000 after buying an additional 92,911 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 49,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 144.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.