Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) Upgraded at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ELEV. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Friday, March 10th. SVB Securities upgraded Elevation Oncology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevation Oncology has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.38.

Elevation Oncology Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of ELEV stock opened at $3.92 on Tuesday. Elevation Oncology has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $5.89. The firm has a market cap of $95.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average of $1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Institutional Trading of Elevation Oncology

Elevation Oncology ( NASDAQ:ELEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that Elevation Oncology will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELEV. Sio Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevation Oncology by 143.7% during the first quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 876,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 516,880 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $456,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevation Oncology by 917.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 233,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology during the first quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevation Oncology by 44.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 40,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

About Elevation Oncology

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically defined patient populations in the United States. The company's lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

